Tuesday July 28, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Trinity Townhouse owners plan €2.5m expansion

Seamus Crotty, general manager, says the Dublin city centre hotel will refurbish two additional Georgian houses

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
26th July, 2020
Group general manager Seamus Crotty at Trinity Townhouse: ‘It is something quite different, and a niche product’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The owners of Sheen Falls, the five-star Kenmare-based hotel, are planning to expand their recently-refurbished Dublin city centre hotel.

Trinity Townhouse on Frederick Street was reopened earlier this year following a €3.5 million refurbishment. The 31-bedroom hotel closed soon after its relaunch in February, but has reopened again in recent weeks following the easing of lockdown measures.

Seamus Crotty, general manager of Sheen Falls and Trinity Townhouse, said the group now had plans to expand...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Disappointing stimulus leaves hospitality SMEs out in the cold

Lack of Vat relief, pricey loans and a staycation subsidy will not help firms for whom trading is down by up to 90 per cent

Lorraine Sweeney | 2 days ago

Home owners flouting rules on short-term lets

Some 1,700 Airbnb hosts in rent pressure zones are failing to register properties with local councils

Michael Brennan | 2 days ago

Restaurant bookings soared as restrictions were lifted in June

Figures from booking app Open Table show Irish restaurants had an average yearly increase of 12 per cent in bookings between July 7 and July 20, the highest among countries where the app operates

Rachel Lavin | 2 days ago