Trinity Townhouse owners plan €2.5m expansion

The owners of Sheen Falls, the five-star Kenmare-based hotel, are planning to expand their recently-refurbished Dublin city centre hotel.

Trinity Townhouse on Frederick Street was reopened earlier this year following a €3.5 million refurbishment. The 31-bedroom hotel closed soon after its relaunch in February, but has reopened again in recent weeks following the easing of lockdown measures.

Seamus Crotty, general manager of Sheen Falls and Trinity Townhouse, said the group now had plans to expand...