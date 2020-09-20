Sunday September 20, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Too much to swallow: food and drinks sector cries foul over new restrictions

Publicans and restaurateurs fear Friday’s restrictions may be the final nail in the coffin for the beleaguered industry

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
20th September, 2020
3
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past an outdoor seating area of a cafe in Dublin’s city centre: under level 3 of Covid restrictions, only restaurants and pubs with outdoor facilities will be permitted to open in the capital Picture: Eamonn Farrell

As Guinness and Pallas Foods delivery trucks drove past in Temple Bar last Friday morning, Doug Leddin felt an anger rise in him.

The co-owner of the Ohana cocktail bar on Harcourt Street,, and marketing manager with the Porterhouse pub group said frustration had been simmering in the industry all week.

“I was just furious. I was like the Antichrist, walking through town knowing that all these businesses have spent thousands of euro getting back...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Making It Work: Turning the old tradition of salt-making into a modern business

Achill Island Sea Salt produces three different types of hand-harvested salt sourced from the Atlantic

Elaine O'Regan | 9 hours ago

‘Unwanted’ US visitors being put off visiting Ireland

Tour operators say groups are considering cancelling after hearing of anti-American sentiment during lockdown

Killian Woods | 9 hours ago

More than 100k jobs now at risk in hospitality industry, new report warns

New analysis says 63% of pub, hotel and restaurant jobs could be lost

Aaron Rogan | 9 hours ago