The vaccine bouncers: welcoming diners with a smile and a checklist

Claire Nash was waiting for a wedding party to arrive at Nash 19, the restaurant and art gallery she owns and operates in Cork city.

“The place looks magnificent, and my heart has been pumping all day,” she said, noting for the first time how things finally seem to be getting back to normal after 16 months of on-and-off lockdowns. “Literally only today, it finally feels like: ‘Here we go, we’re back to what we do...