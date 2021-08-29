The vaccine bouncers: welcoming diners with a smile and a checklist
After nearly a year and a half, restaurateurs are delighted to have people in their dining rooms again – but making sure it’s safe for them, and for staff, is no easy process
Claire Nash was waiting for a wedding party to arrive at Nash 19, the restaurant and art gallery she owns and operates in Cork city.
“The place looks magnificent, and my heart has been pumping all day,” she said, noting for the first time how things finally seem to be getting back to normal after 16 months of on-and-off lockdowns. “Literally only today, it finally feels like: ‘Here we go, we’re back to what we do...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Tourism Ireland under siege over naming of Derry
The agency was criticised after a social media competition referred to Seamus Heaney’s birthplace as Londonderry
Restaurant review: Creating a thoroughly modern menu from classic ingredients
The fare on offer at the Owenmore Restaurant in Ballynahinch Castle, Co Galway, will meet the needs of both the curious eater and the comfort-seeker
Restaurant review: Why we do like to be beside the seaside
Simple fare is the order of the day at Eithna’s By The Sea in Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, but it executes it so satisfyingly well
Restaurants and pubs complain of ongoing staff shortages as PUP gets phased out
Latest figures show that 37,000 workers in hospitality sector are still claiming pandemic unemployment payment of up to €350 per week