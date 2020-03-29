The great food fightback against Covid-19

Dervla James, Pudding Row bakery and cafe, Easkey, Co Sligo

I opened Pudding Row in July 2015 with my husband Johny. I had opened the Pepper Pot Cafe in the Powerscourt Townhouse in Dublin with my friend Marian Kilcoyne straight after college.

We started very small and built up a really solid business, but I always felt the urge to move back to Easkey where I grew up. When my first daughter Edith was...