Sunday June 28, 2020
The Center does hold: adventure resort readies itself for return to business

Center Parcs’ Longford Forest resort was expecting a bumper 2020 before the coronavirus laid waste to its plans, but its chief executive is undeterred

Gillian Nelis

Managing Editor

@gnelis
28th June, 2020
Center Parcs, Longford, will initially reopen at 60 per cent capacity

Martin Dalby was expecting 2020 to be a very good year for his Irish business. Occupancy at Center Parcs‘ Longford Forest resort had reached between 70 and 80 per cent, and its chief executive was expecting a bumper summer.

“Longford Forest was getting stronger every month. The best four weeks we’d had in Ireland since we opened, in fact, were the four weeks running up to lockdown,” he said.

“Occupancy was growing, we...

