Sunday July 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Temple Bar refused permission to expand famous premises

New whiskey tasting rooms turned down as Dublin City Council rules there is an ‘over-concentration’ of licensed premises in the area

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
12th July, 2020
The owners of the Temple Bar have been blocked from expanding their premises. Picture: PA

The owners of the Temple Bar, one of the country’s most well-known pubs, have been blocked from expanding their premises even further.

The move was prevented by Dublin City Council due to an “over-concentration” of licensed premises in the area.

Owned by Tom and Jackie Cleary, the Temple Bar is one of the most frequented pubs by tourists in Ireland. It has been dubbed the country’s most photographed pub by Lonely...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Close pubs that flout Covid-19 rules, says Vintners boss

‘Authorities should be taking action’ on small number of pubs that ignore virus guidelines, says chief executive of pubs representative group

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 week ago

Business owners hold their breath as new reality unfolds

Delight was tempered with caution last week, as more of the country’s businesses got back up and running in phase three of the reopening

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 week ago

Chef’s Table: A seasonal taste of India

This week, cook up an Indian summer feast with four recipes from Sunil Ghai of Pickle (picklerestaurant.com) in Dublin

Sunil Ghai | 1 week ago