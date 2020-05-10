Tech firm dishes out online ordering to hotels

Flipdish, the Irish tech firm that develops branded websites and apps for restaurants offering online ordering, has extended its service to hotels seeking alternative revenue streams during lockdown.

Conor McCarthy, co-founder and chief executive of Flipdish, said the current situation was forcing “near-term and mid-term change” in both consumer behaviour and the business models of hospitality firms.

“We are beginning to see how willing the traditional dine-in sector is to adapt and change,”...