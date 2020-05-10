Monday May 11, 2020
Tech firm dishes out online ordering to hotels

Branded restaurant websites and apps company Flipdish is expanding its reach as the traditional dine-in sector adapts to the Covid-19 ‘normal’

Gillian Nelis

Managing Editor

@gnelis
10th May, 2020
Mark McGowanPresident of the Restaurants Association who along with his family, own and operate Scholars Townhouse Hotel in Drogheda, County Louth.

Flipdish, the Irish tech firm that develops branded websites and apps for restaurants offering online ordering, has extended its service to hotels seeking alternative revenue streams during lockdown.

Conor McCarthy, co-founder and chief executive of Flipdish, said the current situation was forcing “near-term and mid-term change” in both consumer behaviour and the business models of hospitality firms.

“We are beginning to see how willing the traditional dine-in sector is to adapt and change,”...

