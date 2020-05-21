Sinnotts Bar is latest to take action against FBD Insurance

Well-known Dublin publican Chris Kelly has become the latest businessman to launch legal proceedings against FBD Insurance in recent weeks.
Court filings show that Kelly’s Aberken Ltd has taken legal action and the case is listed for hearing in the commercial court next Monday, May 25.
Aberken trades as Sinnotts Bar, a pub on South King Street in the capital. The venue, located near St Stephen’s Green, is popular with sports fans.
