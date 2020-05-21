Thursday May 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Sinnotts Bar is latest to take action against FBD Insurance

The move follows a number of cases lodged with the High Court by publicans over the insurer’s decision not to pay out on business interruption policies for losses related to Covid-19

21st May, 2020
Sinnotts Bar on South King Street in Dublin is owned by Chris Kelly‘s Aberken Ltd. The publican has launched legal proceedings against FBD.

Well-known Dublin publican Chris Kelly has become the latest businessman to launch legal proceedings against FBD Insurance in recent weeks.

Court filings show that Kelly’s Aberken Ltd has taken legal action and the case is listed for hearing in the commercial court next Monday, May 25.

Aberken trades as Sinnotts Bar, a pub on South King Street in the capital. The venue, located near St Stephen’s Green, is popular with sports fans.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Food and drink sector calls for export credit insurance scheme

Ibec group says initiative needed to support the ‘engine of the rural economy’

Peter O'Dwyer | 4 days ago

Publican Chawke to reopen his pubs in June

Charlie Chawke says restaurant licences mean several of his pubs can open – but they will use masks and carry out temperature checks

Róisín Burke | 4 days ago

Domini Kemp: Reopening our restaurants feels impossible

Our company contributed more than €1m to the exchequer in 2019 and employed about 150 people. We need state supports if we’re to reopen

Domini Kemp | 1 week ago