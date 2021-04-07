Subscribe Today
Hospitality

Self-catering accommodation should reopen before hotels, lobby group says

Holidays in self-contained houses are safer and could be used as first step in return to domestic tourism, government is told

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
7th April, 2021
A survey by the Irish Self-Catering Federation found that 97 per cent of its members intended to open their properties for the summer season. Picture: Getty

Ireland should follow the example of England by allowing self-catering accommodation providers to reopen before hotels, a lobby group has said.

The Irish Self-Catering Federation (ISCF) has called on the government to allow self-contained holiday accommodation to reopen in May as the “first step” in the resumption of domestic tourism.

Self-contained accommodation represents a “safe, secure” option for vaccinated elderly people this summer, the ISCF wrote in a recent submission to the government,...

