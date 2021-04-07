Self-catering accommodation should reopen before hotels, lobby group says
Holidays in self-contained houses are safer and could be used as first step in return to domestic tourism, government is told
Ireland should follow the example of England by allowing self-catering accommodation providers to reopen before hotels, a lobby group has said.
The Irish Self-Catering Federation (ISCF) has called on the government to allow self-contained holiday accommodation to reopen in May as the “first step” in the resumption of domestic tourism.
Self-contained accommodation represents a “safe, secure” option for vaccinated elderly people this summer, the ISCF wrote in a recent submission to the government,...
