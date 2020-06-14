Science applied to reopening of Hodson Bay hotels

A former microbiologist is using his scientific knowledge to help the Hodson Bay Hotel Group as it prepares to reopen following the Covid-19 lockdown.

Garry Walsh, the group‘s commercial director, is a food science and microbiology graduate who spent his early career managing high-risk food manufacturing for companies such as Princes and Green Isle Foods.

“Walking onto the factory floor was like walking into an operating theatre,” he told the Business Post. “From...