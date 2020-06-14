Sunday June 14, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Science applied to reopening of Hodson Bay hotels

Garry Walsh, a food science and microbiology graduate, is bringing his expertise to bear on preparations for the reopening of the four hotels in the Hodson Bay Hotel Group

14th June, 2020
Garry Walsh, Hodson Bay Hotel Group‘s commercial director, has gathered a group of experts to plan for the reopening of the properties. Picture: Barry Cronin

A former microbiologist is using his scientific knowledge to help the Hodson Bay Hotel Group as it prepares to reopen following the Covid-19 lockdown.

Garry Walsh, the group‘s commercial director, is a food science and microbiology graduate who spent his early career managing high-risk food manufacturing for companies such as Princes and Green Isle Foods.

“Walking onto the factory floor was like walking into an operating theatre,” he told the Business Post. “From...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Pub guidelines withheld from tourism reopening report

Publicans frustrated by lack of advice from government on how pubs can operate after July 20

Michael Brennan | 5 hours ago

Restaurant owners back calls for halving of two-metre rule

The Restaurants Association of Ireland says small businesses will struggle to survive the reduced customer capacity imposed by the current social distance guidelines

Claire McNamara | 4 days ago

Brennan brothers’ new TV show to help crisis-hit businesses

Hotelier duo’s new programme to focus on helping tourist attractions affected by the coronavirus shutdown

Róisín Burke | 1 week ago