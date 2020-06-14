Science applied to reopening of Hodson Bay hotels

A former microbiologist is using his scientific knowledge to help the Hodson Bay Hotel Group as it prepares to reopen following the Covid-19 lockdown.
Garry Walsh, the group‘s commercial director, is a food science and microbiology graduate who spent his early career managing high-risk food manufacturing for companies such as Princes and Green Isle Foods.
“Walking onto the factory floor was like walking into an operating theatre,” he told the Business Post. “From...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team