Rugby stars to buy Three Tun Tavern from JD Wetherspoon
The pub in Blackrock in south Co Dublin will change hands for a price understood to be in excess of €2.5 million
A pub group co-owned by Noel Anderson and current and former Leinster Rugby players has agreed a deal to buy the Three Tun Tavern pub in Blackrock in south Co Dublin for a price understood to be in excess of €2.5 million.
According to market sources, a deal for the sale of the pub was agreed between the group and its current owner, the British pub chain JD Wetherspoon, before Christmas and is expected to...
