Hospitality

Rugby stars to buy Three Tun Tavern from JD Wetherspoon

The pub in Blackrock in south Co Dublin will change hands for a price understood to be in excess of €2.5 million

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
23rd January, 2022
Jamie Heaslip, Sean O'Brien, Rob and Dave Kearney: the former rugby stars have agreed a deal to buy the Three Tun Tavern pub in Blackrock in Co Dublin from JD Wetherspoon. Picture: Photocall Ireland

A pub group co-owned by Noel Anderson and current and former Leinster Rugby players has agreed a deal to buy the Three Tun Tavern pub in Blackrock in south Co Dublin for a price understood to be in excess of €2.5 million.

According to market sources, a deal for the sale of the pub was agreed between the group and its current owner, the British pub chain JD Wetherspoon, before Christmas and is expected to...

