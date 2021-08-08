Restricted restaurateur says he is ‘focusing on other things’

John Farrell, the restaurateur who was last month restricted as a company director for five years, has said he is “focusing on other things at the moment”.

Farrell opened a string of concept restaurants over the past eight years, including Dillinger’s in Ranelagh, 777 on South Great George’s Street and Luna on Drury Street in Dublin city centre.

Luna, a basement Italian restaurant, opened in 2015 and won a restaurant...