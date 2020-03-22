Restaurants, food businesses battle to survive outbreak

“I‘m up and down. Some days are better than others.”

Like many people running restaurants and food businesses in Ireland, Conor Sexton has spent the past week adjusting to the new reality of life in a time of coronavirus.

With his partner Jutarat Suwankeeree, known as R, he runs Nightmarket, an award-winning Thai restaurant in Ranelagh, Dublin which serves dishes inspired by R‘s childhood in Hua Hin and Chiang Mai....