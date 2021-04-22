Subscribe Today
Hospitality

Restaurants call on government to scrap 15-person outdoor dining limit

Restaurants group says numerical customer cap should be replaced by rules based on size of premises

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
22nd April, 2021
The Restaurants Association of Ireland says the size of the outdoor space should determine how many diners a business is allowed to serve. Picture: Getty

Ireland’s restaurants are calling on the government to scrap the 15-person limit for outdoor dining, asking for rules based on the size of the premises rather than the number of people.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) has written to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly calling the outdoor dining rules “arbitrary” and asking for a different approach once the sector is allowed to open.

Under Ireland’s five-level Covid-19 roadmap, outdoor hospitality will...

