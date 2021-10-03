Subscribe Today
Log In

Hospitality

Restaurant review: Superb seafood brings out our sunny disposition

The wonderful array of seafood on offer at Uno Mas in Dublin 2 is a true treat for the tastebuds

Gillian Nelis

 Managing Editor @gnelis
3rd October, 2021
Restaurant review: Superb seafood brings out our sunny disposition
Uno Mas on Aungier Street, Dublin 2: the squid à la plancha (€11) must surely be worthy of national treasure designation at this stage. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Uno Mas

6 Aungier Street, Dublin 2

01-4758538, unomas.ie

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The directors report said the company expected 2021 to be ‘an extremely challenging year’

Ashford Castle lost €7.5m in 2020

Hospitality Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 3 days ago
Peter White, general manager of Ballyfin: October looks set to be the resort’s busiest month this year

Ballyfin owners committed to future of Laois hotel

Hospitality Gillian Nelis 1 week ago
David L’Estrange, owner of the Dockers Pub, with his daughter Jill, who designed the revamped interior. Picture: Fergal Phillips

U2’s old docklands haunt set to reopen

Hospitality Róisín Burke 2 weeks ago
Last week, Alfies made headlines worldwide after a viral Twitter post showed it paid Rian Keogh, a former staff member, his final pay package in a bucket full of five-cent coins.

Alfies’ infamous bucket of coins proves small change next to €554k profit

Hospitality Killian Woods 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1