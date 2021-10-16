Restaurant review: Elegant Michelin dining gets back to breathtaking basics
The Lady Helen, Mount Juliet,
You’d have to say that Lucas Herbert coped well with the pressure on the final day of this year’s Irish Open in Mount Juliet.
Birdies on the second and third had extended the young Australian’s overnight lead to three shots, but he bogeyed the fifth, then scrambled for par on the seventh and eighth before emerging victorious.
You’d have to say that if you knew anything at all about...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
‘Obvious’ that poor pay, not Pup, behind hospitality labour shortages, committee hears
Unions call for improved pay and conditions in pubs and restaurants
Restaurant review: Superb seafood brings out our sunny disposition
The wonderful array of seafood on offer at Uno Mas in Dublin 2 is a true treat for the tastebuds
Ashford Castle lost €7.5m in 2020
Revenues for the luxury hotel in Co Galway plunged by two-thirds last year after it was forced to close for prolonged periods
Ballyfin owners committed to future of Laois hotel
Family of late US businessman Fred Krehbiel are making plans for the future of the exclusive Laois country house and estate