Restaurant review: Creating a thoroughly modern menu from classic ingredients
The fare on offer at the Owenmore Restaurant in Ballynahinch Castle, Co Galway, will meet the needs of both the curious eater and the comfort-seeker
The Owenmore Restaurant at Ballynahinch Castle
Recess, Co Galway
095-31006, ballynachinch-castle.com
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Restaurant review: Why we do like to be beside the seaside
Simple fare is the order of the day at Eithna’s By The Sea in Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, but it executes it so satisfyingly well
Restricted restaurateur says he is ‘focusing on other things’
John Farrell opened a string of concept restaurants in Dublin over the past eight years, but cannot act as a company director for the next five years
Restaurants and pubs complain of ongoing staff shortages as PUP gets phased out
Latest figures show that 37,000 workers in hospitality sector are still claiming pandemic unemployment payment of up to €350 per week
Former Uber chief behind potential ‘ghost kitchen’ launch
Secretive start-up provides kitchen space for restaurants to fulfil orders on apps such as Deliveroo and JustEat