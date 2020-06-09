Restaurant owners back calls for halving of two-metre rule

The country’s restaurant representative body has backed calls for the reduction of the two-metre social distance rule to one metre. The Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) has claimed that nine out of ten restaurants will remain shut unless the two-metre rule is relaxed.

Adrian Cummins, its chief executive, said if the distance was halved, the industry could have 120,000 employees back to work when restaurants are allowed to reopen on June 29.

Fáilte Ireland published...