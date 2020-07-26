Sunday July 26, 2020
Restaurant bookings soared as restrictions were lifted in June

Figures from booking app Open Table show Irish restaurants had an average yearly increase of 12 per cent in bookings between July 7 and July 20, the highest among countries where the app operates

26th July, 2020
3
Stephanie Anaya and Milana Cibulska serve guests at Roly’s Bistro in Ballsbridge, Dublin. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Irish restaurants have seen the most dramatic increase in online reservations since lockdown restrictions were lifted on June 29 according to the restaurant booking website OpenTable.

Data from the site shows online bookings for Irish restaurants went from an almost 100 per cent year-on-year decrease during lockdown to a peak of 35 per cent above the previous year’s reservations on July 19.

Irish restaurants saw an average yearly increase in bookings in the fortnight between July 7...

