Restaurant bookings soared as restrictions were lifted in June

Irish restaurants have seen the most dramatic increase in online reservations since lockdown restrictions were lifted on June 29 according to the restaurant booking website OpenTable.

Data from the site shows online bookings for Irish restaurants went from an almost 100 per cent year-on-year decrease during lockdown to a peak of 35 per cent above the previous year’s reservations on July 19.

Irish restaurants saw an average yearly increase in bookings in the fortnight between July 7...