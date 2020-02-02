Quinns’ IBRC deal paves way for sale of Buswells Hotel

The signing-off of the deal between the IBRC and Sean Quinn sr’s family by the competition watchdog has cleared the way for the sale of the family’s former hospitality assets, including the famous Buswells Hotel.
Located opposite Leinster House on Kildare Street, the bar in Buswell’s has long been a place where many political deals get done.
A report on the deal by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team