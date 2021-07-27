Quek expands Irish property empire with €20m Castlemartyr Resort purchase

Dr Stanley Quek, a Singapore-based property investor, has expanded his Irish portfolio after acquiring the Castlemartyr Resort in Co Cork.

Quek, along with Peng Loh, the Irish-Singaporean hotelier, purchased the five-star hotel for the price of about €20 million, the Business Post understands. The pair also own Trinity Townhouse in Dublin City Centre and the Sheen Falls Lodge in Kenmare.

Castlemartyr Resort employs 250 full and part-time staff in high season. It first...