Quek expands Irish property empire with €20m Castlemartyr Resort purchase

Singapore-based buyers plan a ‘major investment programme’ to refurbish the common areas, bedrooms and grounds in the five-star hotel in Co Cork

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
27th July, 2021
The Castlemartyr Resort in Co Cork employs 250 full and part-time staff in high season

Dr Stanley Quek, a Singapore-based property investor, has expanded his Irish portfolio after acquiring the Castlemartyr Resort in Co Cork.

Quek, along with Peng Loh, the Irish-Singaporean hotelier, purchased the five-star hotel for the price of about €20 million, the Business Post understands. The pair also own Trinity Townhouse in Dublin City Centre and the Sheen Falls Lodge in Kenmare.

Castlemartyr Resort employs 250 full and part-time staff in high season. It first...

