Quanta Capital buys 300-acre Kippure Estate in Co Wicklow

Quanta Capital, the Oaktree-backed fund with about €500 million in assets under management, has acquired the Kippure Estate in Wicklow, the Business Post has learned.
The 300-acre property was sold for an undisclosed sum by the Kyne family, which has owned it since the 1980s.
A plan for the future use of the venue is now being put together and may result in it being converted into a Center Parcs-style resort run...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team