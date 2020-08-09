Quanta Capital buys 300-acre Kippure Estate in Co Wicklow

Quanta Capital, the Oaktree-backed fund with about €500 million in assets under management, has acquired the Kippure Estate in Wicklow, the Business Post has learned.

The 300-acre property was sold for an undisclosed sum by the Kyne family, which has owned it since the 1980s.

A plan for the future use of the venue is now being put together and may result in it being converted into a Center Parcs-style resort run...