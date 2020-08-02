Pubs face ‘death knell’ if August 10 reopening is put back

The “death knell” will be sounded for many pubs around the country if they are not allowed to reopen next week, owners have warned.

Pubs and bars that serve food have been permitted to reopen since June 29. It was originally planned that premises which do not serve food could reopen on July 20.

The government delayed the plan to reopen the remainder of licensed premises until August 10, but Tánaiste Leo Varadkar warned that...