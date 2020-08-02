Sunday August 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Pubs face ‘death knell’ if August 10 reopening is put back

Prominent publicans warn that many hostelries are reaching a financial breaking point after being closed for almost five months

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
2nd August, 2020
The government delayed the plan to reopen the remainder of licensed premises until August 10, but Tánaiste Leo Varadkar warned that the reopening of all pubs could be delayed beyond that date

The “death knell” will be sounded for many pubs around the country if they are not allowed to reopen next week, owners have warned.

Pubs and bars that serve food have been permitted to reopen since June 29. It was originally planned that premises which do not serve food could reopen on July 20.

The government delayed the plan to reopen the remainder of licensed premises until August 10, but Tánaiste Leo Varadkar warned that...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Disappointing stimulus leaves hospitality SMEs out in the cold

Lack of Vat relief, pricey loans and a staycation subsidy will not help firms for whom trading is down by up to 90 per cent

Lorraine Sweeney | 1 week ago

Home owners flouting rules on short-term lets

Some 1,700 Airbnb hosts in rent pressure zones are failing to register properties with local councils

Michael Brennan | 1 week ago

Restaurant bookings soared as restrictions were lifted in June

Figures from booking app Open Table show Irish restaurants had an average yearly increase of 12 per cent in bookings between July 7 and July 20, the highest among countries where the app operates

Rachel Lavin | 1 week ago