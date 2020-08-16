Pubs demand ‘meaningful’ cash support as doors remain shut

Publicans have demanded “meaningful” cash supports be made available to them by the government, five months after being forced to shut their doors.

Thousands of non-food serving pubs remain shuttered across the country due to public health measures designed to limit the spread of Covid-19, with up to 25,000 jobs at risk across the sector.

Donal O’Keefe, the chief executive of the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), said low-cost loans or other indirect supports were...