Pubs demand ‘meaningful’ cash support as doors remain shut

Publicans have demanded “meaningful” cash supports be made available to them by the government, five months after being forced to shut their doors.
Thousands of non-food serving pubs remain shuttered across the country due to public health measures designed to limit the spread of Covid-19, with up to 25,000 jobs at risk across the sector.
Donal O’Keefe, the chief executive of the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), said low-cost loans or other indirect supports were...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team