Sunday August 16, 2020
Pubs demand ‘meaningful’ cash support as doors remain shut

Low-cost loans are no good to owners of premises that don’t serve food, says head of Vintners Association

16th August, 2020
Ronan Lynch with his family outside The Swan on Aungier Street, Dublin: ‘Thousands of family businesses won’t survive if this goes on much longer’, Conor McCabe

Publicans have demanded “meaningful” cash supports be made available to them by the government, five months after being forced to shut their doors.

Thousands of non-food serving pubs remain shuttered across the country due to public health measures designed to limit the spread of Covid-19, with up to 25,000 jobs at risk across the sector.

Donal O’Keefe, the chief executive of the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), said low-cost loans or other indirect supports were...

