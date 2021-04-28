Subscribe Today
Hospitality

Publicans to meet Fine Gael ahead of decision on summer reopening

Vintners representatives have stepped up their lobbying and are calling for parties to support the return of outdoor hospitality in May

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
28th April, 2021
Publicans to meet Fine Gael ahead of decision on summer reopening
The Licensed Vintners Association has called for pubs to be allowed serve customers outdoors from the end of next month. Picture: Getty

Ireland’s publicans are stepping up their lobbying efforts ahead of a significant government decision on the roadmap for reopening society.

The heads of the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), which represents Dublin pubs, and the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) are to meet members of the Fine Gael parliamentary party today, it is understood.

The lobby groups will lay out their appeals for a return to outdoor hospitality on May 24, as the...

