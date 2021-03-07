Subscribe Today
Hospitality

Publican finds right mix for cocktails venture during pandemic

Craft Cocktails started as sideline to help Bar 1661 survive pandemic and range is now stocked by 50 retailers countrywide

Gillian Nelis

 Managing Editor @gnelis
7th March, 2021
Publican finds right mix for cocktails venture during pandemic
Dave Mulligan says customers will have a chance to make their own cocktails Pic: Fergal Phillips

A Dublin publican is set to expand on the back of significant sales growth from a premium bottled cocktail business he set up to keep his business viable during lockdown.

Dave Mulligan of Bar 1661 on Green Street in the north inner city originally originally established Craft Cocktails as a sideline that could help the bar survive the pandemic, but he has now taken on the premises next door to expand production.

The 800 square foot,...

