Publican Chawke to reopen his pubs in June

Charlie Chawke, the well-known publican, has said staff will wear masks and have temperature checks and carry out a sanitising routine every half hour when his venues reopen next month.
Chawke, the owner of Searsons and the Goat in Dublin, drew criticism last week when he said he would reopen most of his nine premises in June, rather than in August when pubs are allowed to open their doors, because the majority of his venues...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team