Publican Chawke to reopen his pubs in June

Charlie Chawke, the well-known publican, has said staff will wear masks and have temperature checks and carry out a sanitising routine every half hour when his venues reopen next month.

Chawke, the owner of Searsons and the Goat in Dublin, drew criticism last week when he said he would reopen most of his nine premises in June, rather than in August when pubs are allowed to open their doors, because the majority of his venues...