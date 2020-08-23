Sunday August 23, 2020
Proposed hotel may be scrapped over lack of meeting rooms

Aloft owner says changes required to plans for 100-bedroom hotel near Dublin Airport, but council raises public safety concerns

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
23rd August, 2020
Fingal County Council has told the landowner that meeting rooms will not be allowed in the hotel because it would likely lead to an unacceptable number of people being present in the hotel at any given time and be contrary to public safety

A new Aloft hotel planned for near Dublin Airport is at risk of not going ahead due to a lack of meeting rooms, the owners of the site have claimed.

Trimstar Limited has secured permission to construct a 100-bedroom hotel near Dublin Airport, which will be operated by Aloft, a hotel brand owned by the Marriott International group.

The firm said changes were required to the building plans before Aloft can commit to taking on...

