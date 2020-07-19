Powerscourt ‘wellness hotel’ will open – but as ‘gated community’

A new “wellness hotel” opening at Powerscourt tomorrow will operate as a “gated community” after its owners decided to push ahead with the project in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Lorraine Sweeney, the well-known hotelier, and Adrienne Stewart are behind the new 32-bedroom Powerscourt Springs Hotel near Enniskerry in Co Wicklow, along with Fergus O’Grady, the managing director.
Sweeney, who owns the Esplanade and Wilton hotels in Bray, said...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team