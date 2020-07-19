Powerscourt ‘wellness hotel’ will open – but as ‘gated community’

A new “wellness hotel” opening at Powerscourt tomorrow will operate as a “gated community” after its owners decided to push ahead with the project in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lorraine Sweeney, the well-known hotelier, and Adrienne Stewart are behind the new 32-bedroom Powerscourt Springs Hotel near Enniskerry in Co Wicklow, along with Fergus O’Grady, the managing director.

Sweeney, who owns the Esplanade and Wilton hotels in Bray, said...