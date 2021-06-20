Plan to knock 18th century Glasnevin building for flats is blocked

Brian Montague’s bid to demolish a stone building dating back to the 1700s as part of plans for a six-storey development in Dublin has been refused planning permission.

The hospitality businessman owns several restaurants including the Washerwoman in Glasnevin, which he was seeking to demolish as part of a planning application to develop the building and adjacent site.

The plan proposed knocking the Washerwoman building and replacing it with a new two-storey restaurant,...