Plan to knock 18th century Glasnevin building for flats is blocked
Hospitality businessman Brian Montague had applied to knock the 18th-century Washerwoman building to build a six-storey apartment complex
Brian Montague’s bid to demolish a stone building dating back to the 1700s as part of plans for a six-storey development in Dublin has been refused planning permission.
The hospitality businessman owns several restaurants including the Washerwoman in Glasnevin, which he was seeking to demolish as part of a planning application to develop the building and adjacent site.
The plan proposed knocking the Washerwoman building and replacing it with a new two-storey restaurant,...
