Subscribe Today
Log In

Hospitality

Plan to knock 18th century Glasnevin building for flats is blocked

Hospitality businessman Brian Montague had applied to knock the 18th-century Washerwoman building to build a six-storey apartment complex

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
20th June, 2021
Plan to knock 18th century Glasnevin building for flats is blocked
The plan proposed knocking the Washerwoman building and replacing it with a new two-storey restaurant, apartment and childcare unit.

Brian Montague’s bid to demolish a stone building dating back to the 1700s as part of plans for a six-storey development in Dublin has been refused planning permission.

The hospitality businessman owns several restaurants including the Washerwoman in Glasnevin, which he was seeking to demolish as part of a planning application to develop the building and adjacent site.

The plan proposed knocking the Washerwoman building and replacing it with a new two-storey restaurant,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Farewell to pre-pandemic monster weddings: there is still a great amount of uncertainty about what restrictions might be in place for weddings over the next few months, and many are favouring smaller events. Picture: Getty

Up to 40,000 weddings expected next year due to backlog from pandemic

Hospitality Rachel Lavin 1 week ago
Loyola Group is owned by Stephen Cooney, Brian O’Malley and his bother Eoin, pictured above, a former Leinster rugby player.

Loyola Group buys two more venues in Portugal

Hospitality Róisín Burke 1 week ago
Martin Mangan, general manager of Carton House in Co Kildare: \&#039;As soon as American clients get the green light, they will be on the plane.’ Picture: Bryan Meade

Revitalised Carton House looks forward to its new beginning

Hospitality Gillian Nelis 2 weeks ago
Ronan and Eugene Greaney of the Dough Bros: pizza in the post taken to a new level. Picture: Michael Dillon

Dining at home: The restaurants that are bringing the best cuisine into our homes

Hospitality Gillian Nelis 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1