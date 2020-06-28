Oyster farmer calls on chefs‘ support as exports collapse

One of the country‘s most successful oysters farmers has called on chefs and restaurant owners to support the sector following a collapse in exports due to Covid-19.

Hugh O‘Malley, who owns Achill Oysters on Achill Island, said getting Irish oysters onto the menus of restaurants and gastro-pubs when they reopen tomorrow will be critical in helping the industry survive.

“Before Covid-19, we were sending over two tonnes of oysters to China...