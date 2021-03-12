Subscribe Today
Hospitality

Owners of Copper Face Jacks take another multi-million payout from nightclub company

Dividends paid in past two years by company behind the famous Dublin venue are now more than €67 million

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
12th March, 2021
Owners of Copper Face Jacks take another multi-million payout from nightclub company
Copper Face Jacks was hit hard by pandemic-related restrictions last year, with its ability to trade largely restricted to its accommodation business

The owners of Copper Face Jacks nightclub have taken another large multimillion-euro payout from the company behind the venue, bringing total dividends paid in the past two years over the €67 million mark.

New accounts published for the company behind Copper Face Jacks, which cover the 12-month period to January, 31 2020, show the firm paid a dividend of more than €21.6 million to its parent company.

The parent company is controlled by Cathal Jackson, the owner...

