Owners of Copper Face Jacks take another multi-million payout from nightclub company

The owners of Copper Face Jacks nightclub have taken another large multimillion-euro payout from the company behind the venue, bringing total dividends paid in the past two years over the €67 million mark.

New accounts published for the company behind Copper Face Jacks, which cover the 12-month period to January, 31 2020, show the firm paid a dividend of more than €21.6 million to its parent company.

The parent company is controlled by Cathal Jackson, the owner...