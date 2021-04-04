Subscribe Today
Log In

Hospitality

Online sales platform helps restaurants to clean up

Clickandcollection has generated orders worth more than €7.5m since the beginning of the pandemic

Brenda McCormick
4th April, 2021
Online sales platform helps restaurants to clean up
Mark Hooper and Suzanne Rigby founders of Clickandcollection.com Credit: Fergal Philips

Orders worth more than €7.5 million have been generated by Clickandcollection.com, a technology platform set up by two entrepreneurs at the start of the pandemic.

Mark Hooper and Suzanne Rigby, whose business pre-pandemic involved supplying digital displays to pubs and off-licences, established the platform when they saw the difficulties that restaurants and other hospitality firms were having in making the transition to online selling.

“The idea was that we would try to develop something...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Financial accounts for Five Guys burger chain, run by Dermot Desmond’s sons Brett, Ross and Derry, show the impact of the pandemic on their outlets in Dublin and Belfast. Picture: Kevin Boyes/Press Eye

Five Guys’ auditors say pandemic has resulted in ‘material uncertainty’ for chain

Hospitality Barry J Whyte 1 week ago
Eoin Doyle and Ray Byrne on the roof of their new ‘micro-sleeper’ ReZz hotel on MacCurtain Street in Cork

Hotelier duo move into ‘cheap and cheerful’ end of market

Hospitality Donal MacNamee 2 weeks ago
Wade Murphy of 1826 Adare is preparing a dine-at-home set menu for Easter. Photo: Arthur Ellis

Get tastefully kitted out for dining in at Easter

Food & Wine Gillian Nelis 2 weeks ago
Louis Fitzgerald, the pub mogul behind Dublin’s Stag’s Head and Kehoes Pic: Feargal Ward

A Tail of two pubs as Stag’s Head owner leans into food business

Hospitality Killian Woods 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1