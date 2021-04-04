Online sales platform helps restaurants to clean up

Orders worth more than €7.5 million have been generated by Clickandcollection.com, a technology platform set up by two entrepreneurs at the start of the pandemic.

Mark Hooper and Suzanne Rigby, whose business pre-pandemic involved supplying digital displays to pubs and off-licences, established the platform when they saw the difficulties that restaurants and other hospitality firms were having in making the transition to online selling.

“The idea was that we would try to develop something...