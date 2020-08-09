Nphet’s ‘cut-and-paste’ paper keeps pubs closed

“Based on the advice of Nphet.” It was the key phrase Taoiseach Micheál Martin repeated over and over again last Tuesday when he announced pubs would not reopen on August 10. It was his decision, but also it wasn’t.
Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, also said the decision to keep pubs closed that do not serve a substantial meal was taken based on advice the government received from the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team