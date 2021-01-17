Subscribe Today
Log In

Hospitality

New brewery expects 200k annual visitors in wake of pandemic

The Dublin Brewing Co facility in the Parnell Centre will begin production in the spring, and aims to export by year’s end

Gillian Nelis

 Managing Editor @gnelis
17th January, 2021
New brewery expects 200k annual visitors in wake of pandemic
David O’Hare, Geoff Waddell, Fergal Murray and Karen Burke of Dublin City Brewing Company: the company’s range is on sale in SuperValu branches across Dublin Picture: Barbara McCarthy

The backers of a €15 million brewery and visitor centre in Dublin believe it could attract up to 200,000 visitors a year once the pandemic has ended.

Beer production will begin at the Dublin City Brewing Co, which is located in the Parnell Centre in the north inner city, this spring, with the visitor centre opening when restrictions allow.

Construction work on the 11,000 square foot property began in January 2018, but its opening was delayed...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The scale of the crisis is deepening, and our government now needs to stop the piecemeal approach it has taken to hospitality.

Wayne Neilon: Piecemeal approach will not save Ireland‘s céad míle fáilte

Hospitality Wayne Neilon 4 hours ago
Supermac’s owner Pat McDonagh’s attempt to sell off the remainder of his US hospitality empire was scuppered by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Virus crisis kills off McDonagh’s sale of US hospitality empire

Hospitality Barry J Whyte 4 hours ago
The state can afford to shutter parts of the economy such as hospitality for months and properly compensate business owners in those sectors for doing so, according to the ESRI’s Alan Barrett

A case for solidarity: how supporting certain sectors to stay shut will allow society to reopen

Hospitality Peter O'Dwyer 1 week ago
Eimear Killian, general manager of the Brasserie in Galway: ‘People will need help going into the first six months of 2021.’ Photo: Andrew Downes

Restaurant sector: ‘We’re in for serious, serious problems in 2021’

Hospitality Peter O'Dwyer 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1