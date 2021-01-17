New brewery expects 200k annual visitors in wake of pandemic

The backers of a €15 million brewery and visitor centre in Dublin believe it could attract up to 200,000 visitors a year once the pandemic has ended.

Beer production will begin at the Dublin City Brewing Co, which is located in the Parnell Centre in the north inner city, this spring, with the visitor centre opening when restrictions allow.

Construction work on the 11,000 square foot property began in January 2018, but its opening was delayed...