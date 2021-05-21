Michelin chef Mickael Viljanen to take over Chapter One restaurant

Mickael Viljanen, the Finnish chef who served as head chef at Greenhouse before resigning last week, will take over the kitchen at Chapter One in Dublin following the departure of Ross Lewis from culinary duties.

The one-Michelin-star restaurant will re-open as Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen. Viljanen and Lewis will serve as co-owners and Lewis will remain in place as a director and shareholder with an active role in the business.

Lewis owned Chapter One...