'Many questions’ unanswered over data storage for indoor dining, DPC says
Watchdog says it does not have a ‘full outline’ of several data issues around the government’s plan to reopen indoor hospitality
“Many questions” remain over the legality of asking individuals for their vaccine status before allowing them to participate in indoor dining, the Data Protection Commission (DPC) has said .
The government today announced plans to reopen hospitality with a new system under which adults who are either fully vaccinated, or who have recovered from Covid in the last six months, will be able to access indoor hospitality.
Customers will have to show proof of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Restaurant review: Bray diner delivers Southern-fried comfort food classics
From the people behind Platform Pizza comes Joe’s Chicken, featuring Irish free-range fried chicken done right
Company watch: Summer bounce a ‘positive surprise’ for Dalata hotel group
Chief executive designate Dermot Crowley says the group has benefited from better than expected trading and is comfortably placed for further expansion in Britain
Plan to knock 18th century Glasnevin building for flats is blocked
Hospitality businessman Brian Montague had applied to knock the 18th-century Washerwoman building to build a six-storey apartment complex
Up to 40,000 weddings expected next year due to backlog from pandemic
The projected figure is twice what it would be in a normal year as the hospitality industry also tries to find staff to replace those who left