Lotts & Co owners invest €600,000 to open second branch in Clontarf

The owners of Lotts & Co, the fresh food and grocery store in Beggars Bush in Dublin 4, have invested €600,000 in a second branch that will open in Clontarf on the northside of the city on Friday.
The 5,000 square foot premises will have 50 staff, bringing the total number of people employed by brothers Barry and Paul McNerney, along with their business partner John Byrne, to 120.
The trio also run two restaurants, Juniors and Paulies, while...
