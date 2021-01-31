Kylemore Abbey chief reveals huge hit to revenues caused by Covid-19

Revenue at Kylemore Abbey, one of the west of Ireland’s foremost tourist destinations, has been heavily hit by having to close or limit visitors during the pandemic, its executive director Conor Coyne has said.

Newly filed accounts for Kylemore Abbey and Gardens Limited show total assets less liabilities of €4.41 million and an operating profit of €272,500 for the financial year to the end of December 2019.

The limited accounts do not disclose revenue,...