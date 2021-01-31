Subscribe Today
Kylemore Abbey chief reveals huge hit to revenues caused by Covid-19

The popular tourist destination celebrated its 100th anniversary last year amid a collapse in international visitors

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
31st January, 2021
Kylemore Abbey, one of Ireland’s foremost tourist destinations, made close to €7.5 million in 2019

Revenue at Kylemore Abbey, one of the west of Ireland’s foremost tourist destinations, has been heavily hit by having to close or limit visitors during the pandemic, its executive director Conor Coyne has said.

Newly filed accounts for Kylemore Abbey and Gardens Limited show total assets less liabilities of €4.41 million and an operating profit of €272,500 for the financial year to the end of December 2019.

The limited accounts do not disclose revenue,...

