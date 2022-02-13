James McDermott: Here’s a good tip – workers should be paid a living wage, and soon
The proposed tips and gratuities bill is needed, but replacing the minimum wage with a living wage would mean our most vulnerable workers do not have to rely on the generosity of strangers for their income
When Robert Cunningham, a police detective, finished one of his regular meals in South Pizzeria in Yonkers in 1984, he had no money to leave a tip. He did, however, have a $1 ticket for the New York State Lotto, so he suggested to Phyllis Penzo, his waitress, that they each choose three numbers and share any winnings.
Days later, Cunningham called Penzo to tell her that he had just won $6 million, and that he would...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Gillian Nelis on dining out: At Mae, Grainne O’Keefe’s flavourful dishes are worthy of a Michelin star
Starting with a crumpet to die for followed by some masterful main courses and deliciously simple desserts, Grainne O’Keefe’s Mae menu is quickly hitting its stride
Varadkar may ban use of service charge to top up waiting staff wages
Restaurants Association of Ireland alarmed over possible amendment to new bill on tips for hospitality workers
Hospitality groups lobby for new overseas recruitment campaign to bring in skilled workers
Fáilte Ireland reports that there are 40,000 vacancies in hospitality, while lobby groups call for improvements in the work permit and visa regime
Clare hotel owner offers maternity leave and private health insurance to boost recruitment
John Burke of the Armada Hotel in Spanish Point, Co Clare, says that the hospitality industry will have start offering better pay and conditions if it wants to attract and retain employees