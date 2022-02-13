James McDermott: Here’s a good tip – workers should be paid a living wage, and soon

When Robert Cunningham, a police detective, finished one of his regular meals in South Pizzeria in Yonkers in 1984, he had no money to leave a tip. He did, however, have a $1 ticket for the New York State Lotto, so he suggested to Phyllis Penzo, his waitress, that they each choose three numbers and share any winnings.

Days later, Cunningham called Penzo to tell her that he had just won $6 million, and that he would...