Irish whiskey comes of age

In March, a bottle of Irish whiskey sold for €42,000, making it the most expensive ever distilled in the country. The vast majority of drinkers will never get to taste “the earthy note of freshly cut peat, along with chamois leather” in the Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Chapter One – but the price, rising to a level usually only commanded by Scotch, marked a new departure.

Irish whiskey is experiencing a boom....