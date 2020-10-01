Thursday October 1, 2020
Irish spirits had boom in 2019 but growth ‘reversed by Covid’

Industry report highlights increases in domestic sales and exports last year but warns that sector has since been hit by hospitality closures

1st October, 2020
Sales of Irish whiskey were up 1.5 per cent in 2019. Picture: Getty

The country’s spirits producers have been significantly impacted by Covid-19, according to a new report.

The pandemic has had an effect on production, exports and sales due to the closure of the hospitality sector, according to Irish Spirits Markets Report launched today.

The report, published by Drinks Ireland Spirits, the Ibec trade association which represents the spirits sector, details the sector’s performance at a time when the economy...

Related Stories

Vat cut on hospitality would cost State €320m

Minister for Finance outlined figure in response to parliamentary question as pressure from hotel and restaurant owners builds ahead of Budget

Aiden Corkery | 1 day ago

Hard hit airline and hospitality sectors can’t believe ‘lack of balance from government’

CityJet chief Pat Byrne asks: ‘Who the hell are Nphet?’ Dublin restaurateur Sean Drugan wants Vat reduced and warehoused tax written off, while Limerick publican Mike McMahon wants a package to help, should there be a cycle of closures and reopenings

Peter O'Dwyer | 4 days ago

Teeling Whiskey sees €1m rise in profits

The Dublin distillery recorded profits of €1.6 million last year as revenue rose to €18.2 million

Barry J Whyte | 1 week ago