Sunday April 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Ireland’s most photographed pub plans to expand into neighbouring unit

Temple Bar pub to open larger whiskey store by building on vacant retail premises

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
12th April, 2020
The Temple Bar on Temple Lane, Dublin 2, which has gained international fame among visitors to the capital

The owners of the Temple Bar, Ireland's most photographed pub, are planning to expand their famous venue into a neighbouring vacant retail unit.

Owned by Tom and Jackie Cleary, the Temple Bar is one of the most popular pubs among tourists in the Irish capital. It was dubbed Ireland’s most photographed pub by Lonely Planet.

The most recent accounts for the firm behind the pub showed it made an after-tax profit of €4.1...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Waterways Ireland to extend Grand Canal food markets

Organisation applies to Dublin City Council for permission to expand ‘valuable source of employment and commercial activity’, despite objections

Killian Woods | 1 week ago

Online pub virtually ready to open its doors

Emmet Ryan | 1 week ago

We’ll meat again: butchers see sales boom

Crisis forces some customers to learn basic culinary skills, while the Sunday roast makes a big comeback in other households

Gillian Nelis | 1 week ago