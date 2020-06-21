Sunday June 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Investors want clarity on shuttered €70m Dunboy Castle resort

Suites were sold for €500,000 at the Beara Peninsula resort in west Cork, but the resort has never opened

21st June, 2020
The Dunboy Castle hotel and spa complex has yet to open, more than a decade on from a glamorous launch party

Investors are calling for clarity on the fate of a €70 million luxury resort development in west Cork which they have pumped millions into it, but which has yet to open its doors.

The Dunboy Castle hotel and spa complex has still yet to open, more than a decade on from a glamorous launch party where guests were flown in by helicopter.

Last week, the promoters of the project sought to have three companies linked...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Making It Work: Grape expectations for online store

The Nude Wine Co has quadrupled its business selling vegan and organic wines since the pandemic began

Elaine O'Regan | 5 hours ago

Escaping the crisis in style

As Laura Bowe, co-manager of Marlfield House in Co Wexford and the new chair of Ireland’s Blue Book, prepares to reopen next month, she is aware of the challenges facing hotels that hope to provide a luxurious and memorable, if very different, experience for their guests

Gillian Nelis | 5 hours ago

Sunday interview: Tara McCarthy, Bord Bia CEO

An appreciation of food runs in Bord Bia chief executive Tara McCarthy’s family, which makes her ideally placed to promote Irish produce post pandemic

Gillian Nelis | 5 hours ago