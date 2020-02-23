Industry body derides ‘nanny state’ drive for calorie labelling

An industry body has questioned why plans to force restaurants to add calorie labelling to menus is being handled by the Department of Health’s Tobacco and Alcohol Control Unit (DOH TACU).

The plans are part of the government’s Obesity Policy and Action Plan 2016-2025. No timeframe has been set for the legislation, but last month Minister for Health Simon Harris began a consultation period and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has...