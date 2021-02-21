Subscribe Today
Log In

Hospitality

Hotels report strong bookings for staycations this summer

With trips abroad looking unlikely, holidaymakers are making reservations at home, even though it’s uncertain yet if hotels will be open

Gillian Nelis

 Managing Editor @gnelis
Emma Blanchfield - avatar

Emma Blanchfield
21st February, 2021
Hotels report strong bookings for staycations this summer
Patricia Roberts, owner of No 1 Pery Square, Limerick: bookings up. Picture: Alan Place

The continuing uncertainty around staycations is not preventing guests from booking luxury hotel stays this summer, with hoteliers reporting a strong pick-up in reservations this month.

While holidaying abroad this year is not permitted under Covid-19 restrictions, Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, said it was too early to give definitive advice on whether summer staycations will be a realistic option this year.

Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach, said that while he expected the country to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Kylemore Abbey, one of Ireland’s foremost tourist destinations, made close to €7.5 million in 2019

Kylemore Abbey chief reveals huge hit to revenues caused by Covid-19

Hospitality Róisín Burke 3 weeks ago
Ahmet Dede, the Turkish-born chef, now has a Michelin star for his eponymous restaurant, Dede at the Customs House in Baltimore, Co Cork

Dede the only Irish restaurant to gain a new Michelin star

Food & Wine Gillian Nelis 3 weeks ago
Supermac’s owner Pat McDonagh’s attempt to sell off the remainder of his US hospitality empire was scuppered by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Virus crisis kills off McDonagh’s sale of US hospitality empire

Hospitality Barry J Whyte 1 month ago
The scale of the crisis is deepening, and our government now needs to stop the piecemeal approach it has taken to hospitality.

Wayne Neilon: Piecemeal approach will not save Ireland‘s céad míle fáilte

Hospitality Wayne Neilon 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1