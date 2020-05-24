Sunday May 24, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Hotelier to supply PPE for 260 nursing homes

Frankie Whelehan is helping to plug gap between demand and state’s stockpile of equipment

24th May, 2020
Whelehan, who sold his Choice Hotel group a few years ago, now owns the Wilder hotel in Dublin and Montenotte hotel in Cork

Frankie Whelehan, the veteran hotelier, has been supplying 260 nursing homes with personal protective equipment in recent weeks to plug the gap between demand and state supplies.

His First Choice purchasing group, which usually supplies hotels, bars, restaurants and care homes with food, stationery and other requirements, began to source Covid-19 protective gear such as masks and gloves as the crisis took hold and supplies were scarce.

Whelehan, who sold his Choice Hotel group a few...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Fine dining comes home as high-end restaurants offer meals to go

Providing takeaway is helping to keep high-quality dining establishments afloat during the pandemic

Gillian Nelis | 10 hours ago

Sinnotts Bar is latest to take action against FBD Insurance

The move follows a number of cases lodged with the High Court by publicans over the insurer’s decision not to pay out on business interruption policies for losses related to Covid-19

Peter O'Dwyer | 2 days ago

Food and drink sector calls for export credit insurance scheme

Ibec group says initiative needed to support the ‘engine of the rural economy’

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 week ago