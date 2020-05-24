Hotelier to supply PPE for 260 nursing homes

Frankie Whelehan, the veteran hotelier, has been supplying 260 nursing homes with personal protective equipment in recent weeks to plug the gap between demand and state supplies.

His First Choice purchasing group, which usually supplies hotels, bars, restaurants and care homes with food, stationery and other requirements, began to source Covid-19 protective gear such as masks and gloves as the crisis took hold and supplies were scarce.

Whelehan, who sold his Choice Hotel group a few...