Hotelier duo move into ‘cheap and cheerful’ end of market
Ray Byrne and Eoin Doyle, who own several hotels, expect to open four micro-sleepers before the end of next year
Hoteliers Ray Byrne and Eoin Doyle are planning to build up to ten “micro-sleeper” hotels across the country.
The pair, known in hospitality circles for their boutique operations, are plotting a move into the “cheap and cheerful” end of the Irish hotel business. They expect to open four micro-sleepers between Cork and Dublin by the end of 2022.
Between them, Byrne and Doyle own and operate several high-profile hotels, including the Wineport...
