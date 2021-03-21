Subscribe Today
Hotelier duo move into ‘cheap and cheerful’ end of market

Ray Byrne and Eoin Doyle, who own several hotels, expect to open four micro-sleepers before the end of next year

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
21st March, 2021
Eoin Doyle and Ray Byrne on the roof of their new ‘micro-sleeper’ ReZz hotel on MacCurtain Street in Cork

Hoteliers Ray Byrne and Eoin Doyle are planning to build up to ten “micro-sleeper” hotels across the country.

The pair, known in hospitality circles for their boutique operations, are plotting a move into the “cheap and cheerful” end of the Irish hotel business. They expect to open four micro-sleepers between Cork and Dublin by the end of 2022.

Between them, Byrne and Doyle own and operate several high-profile hotels, including the Wineport...

