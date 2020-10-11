Hotel group raises €5m to see it through tough winter

iNua Hospitality has secured €5 million in funding from its existing investors, to support the business through what it expects will be a disruptive winter.
The hospitality group, which recorded revenue of more than €50 million in 2019, controls nine hotels in Ireland. Four of its venues, based in Cork, Sligo, Athlone and Limerick, operate under the Radisson Blu brand.
Sean O’Driscoll, chief executive of iNua Hospitality, said that in addition to the new capital, the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team