Hotel group raises €5m to see it through tough winter

iNua Hospitality has secured €5 million in funding from its existing investors, to support the business through what it expects will be a disruptive winter.

The hospitality group, which recorded revenue of more than €50 million in 2019, controls nine hotels in Ireland. Four of its venues, based in Cork, Sligo, Athlone and Limerick, operate under the Radisson Blu brand.

Sean O’Driscoll, chief executive of iNua Hospitality, said that in addition to the new capital, the...