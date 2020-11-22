Hotel chief calls for subsidies to be extended into next summer

Wage subsidies need to be extended beyond the end of next March for the tourism sector to prevent closures of hotels and cuts to services, one of the country’s biggest hospitality operators has warned.
In a submission to the Department of the Taoiseach which has been seen by the Business Post, Jim Murphy, chief executive of Prem Group, said the sector was also being pressed by tour operators to cut prices after the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team